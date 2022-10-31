Daily Update: Greenport hosts annual Halloween parade, Village mayor supports affordable housing proposal
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport mayor suggests backing affordable housing proposal
Halloween parade marches through Greenport: Photos
Fast Chat: Meet the new assistant principal at Cutchogue East Elementary School
Local firefighters want to plant Christmas tree in Mitchell Park
Two iconic print shops in Southold for sale
Editorial: Vote as if your country’s well-being is on the ballot
Southold Blotter: Police respond to disturbance at convenience store
SPORTS
Field Hockey: Reilly’s spectacular with 33 saves in county final defeat
Girls Volleyball: Pierson runs into a Mattituck wall
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Threat of altercation involving high school students prompted police presence
Police investigating drive-by shooting on Doctors Path Saturday
Riverhead considers adding girls flag football team after statewide pilot program last spring
Blotters: DWI arrest in Riverside, Toaster stolen from Tanger Outlets
Town may limit location of anaerobic digesters to EPCAL
NORTHFORKER
Here’s which Chronicle Wines to pair with all that leftover Halloween candy
Orient’s mystery manor airs long-buried secrets
One Minute on the North Fork: An October day in Southold
We asked local cheese experts for tips on preparing a cheese and charcuterie board. Here’s what they said.
Things we’ll do before fall comes to an end
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature near 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Showers are likely overnight and the low will be around 54.