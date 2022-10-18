Daily Update: Learning center to expand east, Southold Historical Museum receives grant
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Bright & Early Discoveries in Riverhead plans eastward expansion
Southold Historical Museum, Friends of Mitchell Park among recipients of county grants
Shelter Island 5K race raises funds for North Fork Breast Health Coalition and others
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Jury begins deliberations in Aquebogue murder trial
Girls Soccer: SWR ‘Kicks for Kylie’, clinches league title
NORTHFORKER
Catapano Dairy Farm’s cheese places third in national competition
North Fork Dream Home: Nestled in Cutchogue with an endless backyard
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies and then gradually becoming sunny with a high near 58. There’s a 20% chance of showers before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low temperature will be down to 37.