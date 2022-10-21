Daily Update: Town Board unanimously approves restrictions on house size
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Southold Town Board unanimously approves restrictions on house size
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Take a tour of downtown Riverhead’s historic sites
For these volunteers, Bread and More is a cause
See the latest renderings for Riverhead’s Town Square development
NORTHFORKER
Five northforker staff picks for local leaf peeping
North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the weekend of October 21
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 63 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 43.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast through the weekend with highs in the mid 60s. There’s a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday and next week could begin with showers in the area.