Daily Update: Village may retire ice rink, Unusual items you can borrow from local libraries
Here are the headlines for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport ice rink, needing $200K in repairs, may be retired after this season
Fishing poles and vinyl records are among the unusual items you can borrow from local libraries
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Reward offered for information on theft at Riverhead Target
NORTHFORKER
10 North Fork lunches for $10 or less
A primer for “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at The Suffolk Theater this weekend
WEATHER
It will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 67 degrees and a 40% chance of showers before 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 55.