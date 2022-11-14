Daily Update: Initial necropsy results in for minke whale, Mark your calendars for CAST’s Festival of Trees
Here are the headlines for Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Shelter Island artist’s Lincoln exhibit now showing in Greenport
Initial examination shows 20-foot minke whale was ‘compromised when it entered creek’
Sacred garden at Holy Trinity designed to be shared by ‘everyone, everywhere, anytime’
Editorial: Moving forward, telling the truth is paramount
Boys Soccer: Porters rally late, but fall in OT of Class D state semifinals
Blotters: Police investigation after damage reported at Pike Street business
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Annual holiday light show kicks off this week at Splish Splash
Investigation underway into fire that destroyed Jamesport potato barn Saturday night
Cops: Former aide fraudulently used client’s EBT card to make more than a dozen purchases
Efforts underway to ‘Save the Vail’ as Riverhead’s historic theater plans restoration
Cops: Flanders man arrested in armed robbery
Blotters: Man charged with criminal possession of a weapon after menacing incident at laundromat
Honoring all those who served at Riverhead’s annual Veterans Day ceremony: Photos
NORTHFORKER
Kick off the holiday season with the North Fork Festival of Trees from Nov. 18–20
Designing the ultimate North Fork kitchen with Amanda Giuliano
The Treatery bakery and dessert shop opens in Jamesport
One Minute on the North Fork: An autumn stroll along the beach
Farm Stand to Plate: Ribollita soup with local kale
Dream Day: A very North Fork-feelin’ day in Mystic, Conn.
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The temperature will drop below freezing tonight with a low near 27.