Daily Update: People of the Year honored, PBMC launches new renal therapy option

Here are the headlines for Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Celebrating Times Review Media Group’s People of the Year

PBMC launches new renal therapy option for dialysis patients

Featured Letter: Now is the time for action in our village

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New Wildcat Bagel eatery celebrates SWR athletes

DA: Wading River woman indicted for impersonating NYPD officer

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Partnership seeks to revive bay scallops

Changes envisioned in preservation purchases

Fighting destructive tree disease

NORTHFORKER

Local experts offer up their tips for staying healthy in the winter

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Jan. 28

SOUTHFORKER

The comeback: Canoe Place Inn is ready to receive

Southside Sips: Mezcal Old-Fashioned

WEATHER

It will be partly sunny today with a high temperature near 42 degrees, according to the

National Weather Service. There’s a slight chance of rain and snow between 1 and 4 p.m. and the low tonight will be around 32.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.