Daily Update: Remembering Anne Trimble, Village partners with state park on Christmas tree reuse program

Anne Trimble, right, pictured with her wife Nancy Leskody. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Remembering Anne Trimble, 70, ‘A very special person’

Village, State park partner on Christmas tree reuse program

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Sewers — key to redevelopment — slated for Riverside under $5M grant

Students from Riverhead, SWR selected for All-Eastern music ensemble

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

‘The Daddy Ferry:’ A Shelter Island remembrance

Girls basketball team is re-invigorated coming back after two rough seasons

Shelter Island Lions call for nominees for its Citizenship Award

Shelter Island Reporter Letter to the Editor from Congressman Nick LaLota

NORTHFORKER

Axe & Smash Axe Throwing Lounge opens inside Mattituck Cinemas Thursday

Q&A: Local boutique owners talk fashion trends for 2023

SOUTHFORKER

Cook this now: Keftedes (Greek meatballs)

South Fork Dream Home: Charming and chill in Water Mill

WEATHER

It will be mostly cloudy today with a high temperature near 41 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 36.