Celebrate the Fourth of July, North Fork style

Why stop at one celebration for the Fourth of July? This annual federal holiday (and subsequent days to keep fête-ing the Fourth), also known as Independence Day, makes national note of the the day the original 13 colonies adopted into law the Declaration of Independence. It became a federal holiday in 1941, but since 1776 has been acknowledged as the day we officially became the United States of America.

It’s also become the main event for July each year, with fireworks, parades, ceremonies and (if you’re lucky!) a day off. Gather your loved ones and good friends together and check out these events happening for the long weekend and beyond, extending the festivities until midway through the month.

July 1 – 5

Greenport Fireman’s Carnival and Fireworks Show | Polo Grounds July 1 through 5 from 6 to 10 p.m. stop by the Polo Grounds on Moores Lane in Greenport for multiple fun packed evenings. Indulge in food, games and rides at the annual Fireman’s Carnival sponsored by Phenix Hook & Ladder Co. #1 of Greenport.

On July 2 and July 5, fireworks will close out the nights at 10 p.m. at Greenport Athletic Field at Greenport High School (725 Front Street and east side of Moores Lane, Greenport). A rain date is scheduled for July 3.

July 4

Greater Jamesport Civic Association Annual Independence Day Ceremony | Honor Garden The Greater Jamesport Civic Association will carry on with tradition at Honor Garden on the corner of South Jamesport Avenue and Main Road in Jamesport. At 10 a.m. U.S. Marine Corps Major John Newman and U.S. Navy Lieutenant Greg Blass will speak.

Greater Jamesport Civic Association President Laura Jens Smith, Riverhead Town Historian Georgette Case and Pastor George Dupree of Living Water Full Gospel Church will all also take to the podium.

Members of the Jamesport Veterans of Foreign Wars and Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps will present the colors, and patriotic music is set to be performed by Jamesport Meeting House Chorus.

The commemoration ceremony will go on, rain or shine.

New Suffolk Fourth of July Parade & Boat Parade | New Suffolk Beach Starting at 11 a.m. on the corner of Tuthill Road and New Suffolk Road, the New Suffolk Fourth of July Parade will march on, en route to New Suffolk Beach on Jackson Street.

Upon arrival, refreshments will be served during a reading of the Declaration of Independence. At noon, the Peconic Bay Sailing Association kicks off their annual boat parade from the beach.

Southold Village Merchants Independence Day Parade | Southold There will also be some hustle and bustle in Southold at noon for the town’s annual Fourth of July parade. Swing by Main Street, between Boisseau Avenue and Tuckers Lane to see the commotion, including a float from Southold Historical Museum.

July 6

Oysterponds Historical Society Heritage Day | Poquatuck Park Keep the celebration going from 12 to 3 p.m. ending off the long weekend at Poquatuck Park on Village Lane in Orient. The Oysterponds Historical Society presents a red, white and blue parade down Village Lane followed by games, hot dogs, music and sweet treats at Old Point Schoolhouse (1555 Village Ln., Orient).

The Declaration of Independence will be read – a tradition dating back to the mid-19th century after a welcome and invocation, recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance and a performance of “God Bless America” by Franklin Mastrangelo.

July 12

Shelter Island Fireworks | Crescent Beach The weekend after the Fourth, Shelter Island Fireworks will put on its annual, highly anticipated show at Crescent Beach on Shore Road at 9 p.m. with a rain date of July 13.

The Pridwin Hotel (81 Shore Road, Shelter Island) is hosting a Family BBQ & Fireworks Extravaganza in conjunction with the annual event from 5 to 9:30. Reserve seats here.