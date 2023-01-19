Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 19, 2023
Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Nov. 11, 2022.
BAITING HOLLOW (11933)
• David Bujnicki & Anne Foley-Bujnicki to Athina Skopelitis & Michael Skopelitis, 1 Silver Beech Lane (600-39-7-25) (R), $715,000
• Karen Kanelopoulous to 33 Fox Hill Drive LLC, 33 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.02-1-185) (R), $489,000
• Sue Taylor to Ian Van Bourgondien & Mary Scott, 51 Harper Road (600-38-3-36) (R), $399,000
CALVERTON (11933)
• George Gudmundsen to Roberto & Daisy Salcedo, 191 South Path (600-97-2-4.004) (R), $600,000
CUTCHOGUE (11935)
• Rimor Development LLC to Bert & Sandra Spitz, 62 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-2-5) (R), $950,000
• Rimor Development LLC to Richard & Diane Carlson, 32 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-38) (R), $935,000
EAST MARION (11939)
• Nicholas & Denise Gounaris to Tara Berman, 3190 The Long Way (1000-30-2-112) (R), $1,250,000
GREENPORT (11944)
• 1350 Bay Shore Road LLC to Jay Wadley, 1350 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-4-33) (R), $1,650,000
LAUREL (11948)
• Carol & Eugene Glazer to Richard & Lisa Israel, 860 Laurel Court (1000-126-13-3) (R), $2,850,000
• Estate of Marilyn McNulty to Further North Farm LLC, 245 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-129-1-3.001) (V), $590,000
MATTITUCK (11952)
• Oasis at Mattituck Corp to Rebecca Gnessin, 4355 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-64) (R), $1,725,000
• Stacey & Tracy Nelson to 510 Breakwater LLC, 510 Breakwater Road (1000-106-9-7.009) (R), $470,000
• Brooklyn Timber LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corporation, 4355 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-64) (V), $275,000
• Estate of Brendan O’Reilly to Tara Reed, 725 Central Drive (1000-106-2-24) (R), $116,667
RIVERHEAD (11901)
• Estate of Mattye Streit to Isaac Lopez, 1030 Pulaski Street (600-124-1-24) (R), $445,000
• Suzy Q Farm LLC to PBELL LLC, 192 Phillips Lane (600-45-2-3.003) (V), $337,500
• Edward Bullard to Sarv 12 Properties LLC, 814 Osborn Avenue (600-102-3-42) (R), $205,000
SHELTER ISLAND (11964)
• Sylvie & John Larkin to Glenn Brown & Dorothee Bergin, 30 Baldwin Road (700-19-1-78.006) (R), $1,645,000
• Estate of Jerome Berner to Their House LLC, 14 Baldwin Road (700-19-1-68.001) (R), $1,300,000
• Dorothy MacFarlane Living Trust to Joseph Bocci, 2 Deer Park Lane (700-23-2-15.005) (V), $135,000
SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965)
• Louise Allen to Jarrod Scuglik & Eugenie Kim, 151 North Ferry Road (700-7-3-40) (R), $3,500,000
• Corell Murray to SI Peconic LLC, 78 Peconic Avenue (700-25-1-7) (R), $3,350,000
• Elizabeth Craco to JWRNY LLC, 14 Montclair Avenue (700-22-2-40) (R), $3,250,000
WADING RIVER (11792)
• Paula & Timothy Melien to Edwin Canepe & Courtney Birkmier, 2606 North Wading River Road (600-32-3-14) (R), $580,000
• Alexandra & Robert McCabe to Helio Mendoza, 2884 North Wading River Road (600-27-1-24) (R), $510,000
(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)