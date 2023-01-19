Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: Jan. 19, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated Nov. 11, 2022.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• David Bujnicki & Anne Foley-Bujnicki to Athina Skopelitis & Michael Skopelitis, 1 Silver Beech Lane (600-39-7-25) (R), $715,000 

• Karen Kanelopoulous to 33 Fox Hill Drive LLC, 33 Fox Hill Drive (600-11.02-1-185) (R), $489,000 

• Sue Taylor to Ian Van Bourgondien & Mary Scott, 51 Harper Road (600-38-3-36) (R), $399,000 

CALVERTON (11933)

• George Gudmundsen to Roberto & Daisy Salcedo, 191 South Path (600-97-2-4.004) (R), $600,000 

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to Bert & Sandra Spitz, 62 Millstone Lane (1000-102.01-2-5) (R), $950,000 

• Rimor Development LLC to Richard & Diane Carlson, 32 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-38) (R), $935,000 

EAST MARION (11939)

• Nicholas & Denise Gounaris to Tara Berman, 3190 The Long Way (1000-30-2-112) (R), $1,250,000 

GREENPORT (11944)

• 1350 Bay Shore Road LLC to Jay Wadley, 1350 Bay Shore Road (1000-53-4-33) (R), $1,650,000 

LAUREL (11948)

• Carol & Eugene Glazer to Richard & Lisa Israel, 860 Laurel Court (1000-126-13-3) (R), $2,850,000 

• Estate of Marilyn McNulty to Further North Farm LLC, 245 Peconic Bay Blvd (1000-129-1-3.001) (V), $590,000 

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Oasis at Mattituck Corp to Rebecca Gnessin, 4355 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-64) (R), $1,725,000 

• Stacey & Tracy Nelson to 510 Breakwater LLC, 510 Breakwater Road (1000-106-9-7.009) (R), $470,000 

• Brooklyn Timber LLC to Oasis at Mattituck Corporation, 4355 Stanley Road (1000-106-8-64) (V), $275,000 

• Estate of Brendan O’Reilly to Tara Reed, 725 Central Drive (1000-106-2-24) (R), $116,667 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Estate of Mattye Streit to Isaac Lopez, 1030 Pulaski Street (600-124-1-24) (R), $445,000 

• Suzy Q Farm LLC to PBELL LLC, 192 Phillips Lane (600-45-2-3.003) (V), $337,500 

• Edward Bullard to Sarv 12 Properties LLC, 814 Osborn Avenue (600-102-3-42) (R), $205,000 

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Sylvie & John Larkin to Glenn Brown & Dorothee Bergin, 30 Baldwin Road (700-19-1-78.006) (R), $1,645,000 

• Estate of Jerome Berner to Their House LLC, 14 Baldwin Road (700-19-1-68.001) (R), $1,300,000 

• Dorothy MacFarlane Living Trust to Joseph Bocci, 2 Deer Park Lane (700-23-2-15.005) (V), $135,000 

SHELTER ISLAND Heights (11965) 

• Louise Allen to Jarrod Scuglik & Eugenie Kim, 151 North Ferry Road (700-7-3-40) (R), $3,500,000 

• Corell Murray to SI Peconic LLC, 78 Peconic Avenue (700-25-1-7) (R), $3,350,000 

• Elizabeth Craco to JWRNY LLC, 14 Montclair Avenue (700-22-2-40) (R), $3,250,000 

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Paula & Timothy Melien to Edwin Canepe & Courtney Birkmier, 2606 North Wading River Road (600-32-3-14) (R), $580,000 

• Alexandra & Robert McCabe to Helio Mendoza, 2884 North Wading River Road (600-27-1-24) (R), $510,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

