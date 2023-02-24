Daily Update: Local Ukrainians share stories one year after war breaks out, East Marion crash sparks firefighter concerns

Natalie Sticesen of Shelter Island, who grew up in a Ukrainian community in Connecticut, does what she can to help Ukrainians at war. (Credit: Charity Robey)

Here are the headlines for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Home Front: After a year of war, local Ukrainians share their stories

Deadly East Marion crash sparks firefighter safety concerns over battery fires

Multiple candidates say they are not on Greenport’s election ballot; blame village official

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead High School hosts annual Black History Month Celebration: Photos

Girls Basketball: Wildcats win, advance to county finals

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island homicide case still unsolved after five years

Suffolk Closeup: Race for county exec is on

NORTHFORKER

The North Fork Breast Health Coalition spreads help, and hope

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of Feb. 24

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low will fall to just 16 tonight, though blustery winds will make the temperature feel more like 5 to 10.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.