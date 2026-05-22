Mattituck students celebrate America’s 250th, honor veterans with flag ceremony, time capsule

Mattituck High School celebrated America’s 250th anniversary on May 22. (Credit: Brendan Carpenter)

Mattituck High School’s front lawn became a sea of red, white and blue Friday morning as students marked America’s 250th anniversary and honored veterans ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

Students and staff gathered outside before the opening bell, donning patriotic gear and following the lead of the Southold NJROTC during the morning ceremony.

“We have to all remember the sacrifices that they made for the liberties and for all of the things that we get to do in this country because of their sacrifice,” principal Patrick Burke said. “So, please, on Memorial Day, take a moment to really show some gratitude and appreciation.”

The school’s marching band performed “God Bless America” before NJROTC members presented the colors, walking over to the giant flagpole in the middle of the lawn and raising the Stars and Stripes.

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Flags were planted along the walkway to the school’s main entrance. They were constructed of PVC pipe by one of Steve Lavinio’s technology classes. Construction began late last month.

Mr. Lavinio said he “had the kids make an assembly line to cut everything to length, locate and drill the holes, paint everything, put the caps on and then assemble the flags.”

Superintendent Shawn Petretti said pulling the day together took collaboration across several departments.

“This was really a culmination of a lot of brainstorming … to bring together a vision on how we can effectively acknowledge the 250th anniversary of our country, as well as pay tribute to our veterans and those who gave it all as we approach Memorial Day weekend,” he said. “I’m immensely proud of Mr. Burke, our students, our teachers, and everyone who came together to make this happen. It’s really beautiful.”

Shortly after the flag ceremony, the 2026 senior class dedicated a time capsule that will not be opened for 25 years. Fiona Dunn performed the national anthem for her classmates.

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Among the items placed in the capsule were class photos to represent good times and memories, a hacky sack to represent unity, goggles to represent fun and stepping out of comfort zones, and a Chromebook and mask to represent what school was like during COVID-19. Students also wrote letters that were placed inside.

A copy of The Suffolk Times from when senior basketball star Claire McKenzie scored her 1,000th point was also included.

School staff added name plates, pictures and other mementos to the time capsule contents.

“While none of us can truly know where life will take us, this capsule will forever connect us back to this place, this class and this moment in time,” said senior Liv Perrin. “One day, future generations will look back at our time, just as we look back at those who came before us.”