Daily Update: County legislature candidate describes threat made against him, Greenport FD continues search for boat funding

Greg Williams announced that he is running for the Suffolk County Legislature seat being vacated by Al Krupski. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Candidate for county Legislature says he was threatened by a fellow Republican days after announcing primary bid

Greenport Fire Department continues its search for fire boat funding

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New Café Victoria at Tanger Outlets celebrates Latin American coffee culture

Softball: Blue Waves fall to undefeated Miller Place

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A golden anniversary for Coecles Harbor Marina

Five Quick Questions: Cindy Belt

Charity’s Column: In Australia, a ‘Welcome to Country’

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in tonight and the low will be around 51.

