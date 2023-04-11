Daily Update: County legislature candidate describes threat made against him, Greenport FD continues search for boat funding
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, April 11, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Candidate for county Legislature says he was threatened by a fellow Republican days after announcing primary bid
Greenport Fire Department continues its search for fire boat funding
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New Café Victoria at Tanger Outlets celebrates Latin American coffee culture
Softball: Blue Waves fall to undefeated Miller Place
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A golden anniversary for Coecles Harbor Marina
Five Quick Questions: Cindy Belt
Charity’s Column: In Australia, a ‘Welcome to Country’
WEATHER
It will be mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Clouds move in tonight and the low will be around 51.
