Daily Update: New village officials take office today, LaLota introduces bill to make Plum Island a national monument

Incoming Greenport Village Board officials (from left): Trustee Patrick Brennan, Mayor Kevin Stuessi, Trustee Lily Dougherty-Johnson. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Monday, April 3, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s new mayor and trustees take office today

LaLota launches bill to make Plum Island a national monument

Editorial: Say what you will, but let’s keep it civil

Police Blotter: 18-year-old from Mattituck arrested for DWI in Hampton Bays, Cigarette sparks dock fire at Claudio’s

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Despite rain, Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches on: Photos

Blotters: Riverhead man arrested for DWI after crashing into fence in Bridgehampton

Riverhead high school locked down after student brought bullets — but no weapon — to school

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

A marvelous Mamma Mia! Show stoppers galore at school’s annual musical

Sylvester Manor consulting engineer files report on town’s wastewater treatment plan

Bliss Morehead Poetry Grant

Suffolk Closeup: Political update

NORTHFORKER

The case for native plants

One Minute on the North Fork: Sculpting chocolate with Disset Chocolate

East End Arts fosters community, art and music education

SOUTHFORKER

Where to eat Passover dinner in the Hamptons

Southampton’s Wishbone Farms caters your culinary needs, from ‘farm-to-fridge’

Southforker Stories: The Accidental Oysterman

WEATHER

It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 45.

