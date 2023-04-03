Daily Update: New village officials take office today, LaLota introduces bill to make Plum Island a national monument
Here are the headlines for Monday, April 3, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport’s new mayor and trustees take office today
LaLota launches bill to make Plum Island a national monument
Editorial: Say what you will, but let’s keep it civil
Police Blotter: 18-year-old from Mattituck arrested for DWI in Hampton Bays, Cigarette sparks dock fire at Claudio’s
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Despite rain, Jamesport St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches on: Photos
Blotters: Riverhead man arrested for DWI after crashing into fence in Bridgehampton
Riverhead high school locked down after student brought bullets — but no weapon — to school
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A marvelous Mamma Mia! Show stoppers galore at school’s annual musical
Sylvester Manor consulting engineer files report on town’s wastewater treatment plan
Suffolk Closeup: Political update
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: Sculpting chocolate with Disset Chocolate
East End Arts fosters community, art and music education
SOUTHFORKER
Where to eat Passover dinner in the Hamptons
Southampton’s Wishbone Farms caters your culinary needs, from ‘farm-to-fridge’
Southforker Stories: The Accidental Oysterman
WEATHER
It will be sunny today with a high temperature near 53 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Tonight will be partly cloudy with a low around 45.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.