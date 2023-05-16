Daily Update: Village of Greenport hikes property taxes; Polls open this afternoon for BOE elections
Here are the headlines for Tuesday May 16, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Village of Greenport hikes property taxes nearly 17%
North Fork Board of Education Voting Guide
Polls open this afternoon for board of education elections
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riley Avenue Elementary School staffers save choking kindergartener
Polls are open for today’s Board of Education elections
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
A go-to source for families and individuals in need: Town social worker Alexandra Hakim is eager to assist
Shelter Island Reporter Editorial: Support the school budget by voting today
NORTHFORKER
Bedell Cellars and Corey Creek Tap Room wines awarded high scores by major publications
North Fork Dream Home: Find peace in this iconic Riverhead property
SOUTHFORKER
“Pearls, Pills and Protests” premieres at Onna House for Memorial Day
WEATHER
There will be increasing clouds today with a high temperature near 75 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 52 degrees.
