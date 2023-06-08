Daily Update: CAST director raises service dogs; PBMC announces $92 million investment for expansion
Here are the headlines for Thursday, June 8, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
CAST director raises service dogs through paws4people to help vets and kids with disabilities
Peconic Bay Medical Center announces $92 million investment for expansion
Real Estate Transfers: June 8, 2023
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
New York City sues Riverhead, Suffolk County and dozens of municipalities over migrant ‘state of emergency’ orders
Riverhead Town Parks closed due to thick haze from Canadian wildfires
Real Estate Transfers: June 8, 2023
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Air Quality Alert
Need help? Call a concierge: Shelter Island business poised to be of service
Shelter Island Reporter real estate transfers
NORTHFORKER
The Treatery After Dark is Jamesport’s new spot for late-night eats
SOUTHFORKER
Get your fix of comedy, conversations, concerts and culture across the South Fork this weekend
South Fork Dream Home: Miles of style on Three Mile Harbor
WEATHER
It will be hazy and mostly sunny today with a high temperature near 67 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. It will remain hazy tonight and it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 51 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter.