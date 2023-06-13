Dorothy A. Aiello, formerly of Cutchogue, died June 8, 2023, at Peconic Landing in Greenport. She was 88.

Born July 26, 1934, in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Francis and Anne Marie (Bunciak) Haile.

She was a graduate of St. John’s University and worked as a teacher at Lenox School in Baldwin for more than 30 years.

Dorothy loved her children and grandchildren, golf, gardening, bridge and reading.

Predeceased by her husband, Carmine Paul Aiello, in 2015, she is survived by her children, Alexandria Hundt (George Jr.), Cynthia Short (Ian) and Paul Aiello (Caroline Chiu-Aiello); and her grandchildren, Anna Aiello and Lucy Aiello.

Services were private. Interment took place at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cutchogue. Coster-Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

