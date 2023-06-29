Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: June 29, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

This article is brought to you by Advantage Title

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., May 19, 2023.

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Dennis & Carmel Anderson to Alexander Marinbakh & Ella Belenkaya, 59 Linda Lane West (600-16-1-23.002) (R) $935,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• Richard & Kim Fiorio to S Carrie Reyes & Madeline Bucznski, 68 North Woods Road (600-80-2-3.019) (R) $645,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Rimor Development LLC to John Savas & Bernadine Salvator, 34 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-39) (R) $980,000 

• Melissa & Justin Billinghay to Joseph & Donna Longo, 2620 Little Neck Road (1000-103-4-41) (R) $720,000

FISHERS ISLAND (06390)

• Sarah & Steve Malinowski to Katharine Malinowski & Graham Siener, 4318 Oriental Avenue (1000-10-11-4.002) (R) $300,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Sami Salmenkivi to Neil & Adriana Schwartz, 1395 August Lane (1000-53-4-44.022) (R) $1,655,000 

• Peter Moutafis to 165/175 Dawn Drive LLC, 175 Dawn Drive (1000-35-5-21) (R) $1,250,000 

• Regina Meyhoefer to ANVK NY Holdings LLC, 2265 Albertson Lane (1000-52-5-53.002) (R) $650,000 

JAMESPORT (11947)

• John P Kujawski & Sons Inc to RD Pilesgrove LLC, 528 Manor Lane (600-22-2-11.008) (V) $2,200,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Brendel Family Trust to Joseph & Danielle Monaco, 3775 Camp Mineola Road (1000-123-5-33) (R) $1,250,000 

• Kathleen Yeager to Valerie Kokelaar & Jane Novatt, 505 Saltaire Way (1000-100-1-18) (R) $1,100,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Linda Kipp & Robert Glinski to Vasudevbhai & Jay Patel, 87 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-21) (R) $868,000 

• Barbara & Eugene Perino Trust to Susan & Edward Forte, 32 Summerfield Lane North (600-45.01-1-32) (R) $450,000 

• Carol Barbaccia to Christopher & Patricia Christiansen, 1601 Augusta Alley (600-64.01-1-9.001) (R) $445,000 

• 39 Daly LLC to 153 Herricks LLC, 39 Daly Drive (600-112-1-4.005) (V) $200,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Estate of Karoline Kilb to 1 Congdon Road LLC, 1 Congdon Road (700-15-4-66) (R) $650,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Estate of Marie Orioli to ANVK NY Holdings LLC, 6320 Main Bayview Road (1000-78-5-7) (R) $1,800,000 

• Beta II LLC to CCR Property Management Inc, 795 Wildberry Lane (1000-51-3-12.012) (V)  $455,000 

• Seaway Machine Shop LLC to 405 Albertson LLC, 405 Albertson Lane (1000-52-5-58.001) (C) $425,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Estate of Jeanne Muller to Leo & Michelle Flecken, 118 North Side Road (600-24-2-32) (R) $960,000 

• Annette Eaderesto (Referee) John McIntyre (Defendant) to The Lending Source LLC, 29 Roberts Path (600-115-1-2.025) (R) $768,634

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

Related Content