‘Serving the Hamptons’ restaurateur’s new Greenport boite shut down over code violations, alleged illegal liquor sales

Southampton-based restauranteur Zach Erdem’s brand new Mediterranean-themed restaurant in Greenport was shut down on Wednesday for numerous village code violations and for serving alcohol without a liquor license, according to village officials — and will remain closed pending a court hearing on June 14.

Greenport Mayor Kevin Stuessi also said that village officials have written a letter to the State Liquor Authority, before which he said Mr. Erdem has two pending liquor license applications.

“The ability to serve alcohol is a privilege in the state of New York,” Mr. Stuessi said “and one that shouldn’t be taken lightly.”

In order to reopen, Mr. Erdem and his staff must “clear up all their violations — and there’s a pending issue with the SLA,” he said, referring to the letter.

Mr. Erdem stars in “Serving the Hamptons,” a reality show which follows the staff and celebrity guests at Southampton’s 75 Main restaurant, which he also owns.

In an interview, he said that the restaurant received formal notice from the SLA of their approved liquor license for ZErdem on May 31, and that prior to that, no customer was ever charged money for alcohol.

“I’ve been in this business for 25 years,” he said. “I would never, ever do something so stupid. We did not serve alcohol. Either people brought their own or we were just pouring [liquor] for people and not charging them money.”

As for the code violations, Mr. Erdem said he was simply ignorant of the village codes, and that all the violations had been cleared up.

“Whatever it takes on my side I’ll make sure we follow their rules,” he said.

Mr. Stuessi said that in addition to illegally selling liquor, Mr. Erdem was housing people in a trailer in the back of the property in violation of village code and broke an explicit promise he had made to officials and neighbors at a Village Board meeting two weeks ago that he would not be playing music outside on the restaurant’s patio.

“The unfortunate thing is that we had somebody who would stand up in front of the Village Board and the community, and when a community member specifically asked” whether the restaurant would have outdoor music, Mr. Erdem denied there would be any at ZErdem.

“Clearly, he was being disingenuous in the meeting,” Mr. Stuessi said.

He said that during the week or so since the restaurant had opened, numerous code violations had been reported to village officials by neighbors.

Mr. Erdem said he was unaware that the trailer — where he said his chef lives ­— was a violation and that it had been moved to its permanent home in a nearby campground first thing Thursday morning.

“I thought it would be OK for a couple days,” he said.

He said the outdoor speaker is a common component of popular restaurants.

“They were upset that I had this speaker outside,” Mr. Erdem said, referring to a village code inspector. “I had mentioned at the [May Village Board meeting] I would have dinner music. I don’t think anybody would not expect you to have dinner music on the patio.”

Mr. Erdem said the whole experience was “very upsetting [but] we got everything straightened out overnight. The speakers are done, the trailer has been moved and the cables they said were a violation are gone.”

Mr. Erdem said he is anxious to be a good neighbor but was surprised by the village’s actions. He said he had never had problems like this at his Southampton restaurants 75 Main and Blu Mar.

“I wish they would just come in and give a warning and we will take action immediately. That’s how it is in Southampton, I’ve never seen anything like [Greenport’s code enforcement] in my lifetime.

“In Southampton,” he said, “If you do something wrong, they’ll come and tell you. I didn’t know how the village runs.”

Still, he said, “I respect their decisions. They’re trying their best.”

Mr. Stuessi said that the restaurant received numerous warnings before action was taken.

Restaurant employees “had been spoken to on a few different occasions by code enforcement, and I personally went over and spoke to one of the mangers about trash [from the restaurant] blowing onto the road.”

Mr. Stuessi said the decision to take action wasn’t one taken lightly.

“It’s unfortunate because we want business to open and be successful here,” but everyone has to follow the same rules.

Mr. Erdem said he is scheduled to appear in court on June 14. Mr. Stuessi said the restaurant would not reopen at least until then.