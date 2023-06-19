Siran A. Kalaijian

May 13, 1977, to June 13, 2023

Siran Anahid Kalaijian, beloved daughter, sister, aunt and friend to many, passed away at the age of 46 on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at her home in Mattituck, N.Y.

Siran, a longtime North Forker, was born at North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset, N.Y., on May 13, 1977. The daughter of Stephan and Kathryn Kalaijian, Siran was baptized at St. Vartan Armenian Cathedral in New York City. She grew up in Bayside, N.Y., and she graduated from Saint Francis Preparatory School in 1995, where she ran track and played varsity soccer. After high school, Siran attended University of Massachusetts and the New York Film Academy in New York City.

During her childhood, Siran spent summers and holidays with her family at their summer house on Bergen Avenue in Mattituck. Siran fell in love with Long Island and, following college, moved full time to the North Fork. Siran will be remembered for her love of music, dogs, cars, cooking and the arts.

Cooking was a special passion of Siran’s and she liked nothing more than spending holidays with her mother, father and siblings, making barac (Armenian spinach triangles), lamb, baba ghanoush and countless other delicacies. She was an adventurous chef and eater, and she was always eager to try new recipes, particularly if they included local North Fork ingredients such as striped bass, oysters, sweet corn, tomatoes and other produce.

More than anything, Siran will be remembered for her selflessness and sweetness towards others. She was always willing to help others in need and often served a caretaker for the sick and injured, including providing hospice care for the terminally ill. She volunteered at the CAST Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation in Southold, among other philanthropic efforts. She loved spending time with family and dear friends, especially her beloved nieces and nephews. Her warmth, caring, love, sparkling personality and smile will be dearly missed by many.

Siran is survived by her father Stephan, her mother Kathryn, her siblings Seta, Amerika and Gregory, and her nieces and nephews Cooper, Whit, Mac, John, Elizabeth and Taliah. She is also survived by her former husband, Steve Libretto, with whom she shared many joyful and thrilling moments racing cars and other vehicles.

A memorial service for Siran will be held at Mattituck Presbyterian Church, 12695 Main Road, Mattituck, N.Y., at 1 p.m. on Sunday, June 25.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the CAST Center for Advocacy, Support and Transformation, P.O. Box 1566, Southold, NY, 11971. CAST may be contacted at 631-477-1717 or online at castnorthfork.org.

