Barbara D. Rollins of East Quogue, N.Y., formerly of Reading, Mass., died Saturday, July 15, 2023. She was 95.

Barbara was born May 16, 1928, in Melrose, Mass., to Lois E. (Goddard) and A. Lloyd David. She was one of six children. She graduated from Reading High School in Reading, earned her bachelor’s degree from the Massachusetts College of Art and completed some graduate studies at Bridgewater State College.

Barbara had a career as an elementary art specialist for the Abington School District in Abington, Mass., for 26 years. She was a member of the East Quogue United Methodist Church, where she was an active member of church committees and a thrift store volunteer. She was also a member of the local Power Squadron. Barbara was an avid and accomplished quilter, which included teaching adult education classes and being a member of several quilting guilds throughout New England and New York for 25-plus years.

Predeceased by her siblings Donald David, Arthur L. David Jr. and Ann D. Yang, companion Dexter Jacobs and friend Albert P. Randazzo, she is survived by her son, Robert R. Rollins of Massachusetts; grandchildren R. Reed Rollins, Dustin D. Rollins and Rachelle R. Rollins; great-granddaughters Avery Rollins, Amara Chandler and Aria-Jae Renee Miller; and siblings Robert E. David of Duxbury, Mass., and Betsy David of Woodstock, Vt..

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 19, at 10:30 a.m. at The Vine at North Fork United Methodist Church in Southold, with Pastor Ken Bohler officiating. Interment will follow at Cutchogue Cemetery.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.