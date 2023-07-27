Daily Update: Albert Einstein’s summer in Southold; East End Arts students perform with Itzhak Perlman
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
A closer look at Albert Einstein’s famous summer in Southold
East End Arts students perform with Itzhak Perlman
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
More apartments OK’d for downtown Riverhead
Police: Barber indicted for attempted sexual abuse involving 11-year-old boy
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
The Shelter Island Country Club course undergoes major improvements
Light winds, competitive races for Shelter Island’s Menantic Yacht Club
NORTHFORKER
The Tall Ship of Delaware returns to Greenport Harbor this August
Where to find old-school food and fun on the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Twirl it up! Pasta Ramen pop-up in Water Mill ends August 7
Jazz, talks, all the stuff ya need. We gotcha here on the South Fork
WEATHER
There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, it will be mostly sunny today with a high near 90 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There is a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms, it will be mostly cloudy tonight with a low around 62 degrees.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
