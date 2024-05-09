Daily Update: Environmental impact concerns raised on Strong’s expansion bid

default

Here are the headlines for May 9, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Environmental impact concerns raised on Strong’s expansion bid

Southold boosts accessory dwelling grant awareness

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Blue Waves girls lacrosse team ‘sticks it’ to cancer

Holocaust Remembrance Day event underscores the power of words at Riverhead Library

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Love on the Rock: Pepe and Lydia, hot off the fax

NORTHFORKER

Weekend Update: Celebrating mothers across the North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

Vintage Vibes: new boutique Eastport Retro is a family affair

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

