Daily Update: Environmental impact concerns raised on Strong’s expansion bid

Here are the headlines for May 9, 2024.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Environmental impact concerns raised on Strong’s expansion bid
Southold boosts accessory dwelling grant awareness
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Blue Waves girls lacrosse team ‘sticks it’ to cancer
Holocaust Remembrance Day event underscores the power of words at Riverhead Library
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Love on the Rock: Pepe and Lydia, hot off the fax
NORTHFORKER
Weekend Update: Celebrating mothers across the North Fork
SOUTHFORKER
Vintage Vibes: new boutique Eastport Retro is a family affair
The daily update is a briefing on what's happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
