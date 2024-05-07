Daily Update: Southold author Matthew Daddona pens debut novel

Matthew Daddona spent almost a decade working on his debut novel, ‘The Longitude of Grief,’ due out next week from publisher Wandering Aengus Press. (Randee Daddona photo.)

Here are the headlines for May 7, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold author Matthew Daddona pens debut novel

Q&A with Greenport’s American Legion commander

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Navy postpones Grumman cleanup meeting

Blue Waves girls golfers gear up for county qualifier

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

PTSA hosts spring fling

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Mothers Day gift guide

SOUTHFORKER

Past Perfect: Sag Harbor’s The Vintage Gatherings bring antique aesthetics to the table

