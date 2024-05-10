Daily Update: Fancy-feathered birds delight the North Fork just in time for World Migratory Bird Day

Saturday marks World Migratory Bird Day, when focus shifts to the plight of our feathered friends, such as this scarlet tanager, who fly through the region each spring on their way to breeding grounds up north. (Meredith McCarthy photo)

Here are the headlines for May 10, 2024.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Fancy-feathered birds delight the North Fork just in time for World Migratory Bird Day

Riverhead Rotary Garden Festival ends Mother’s Day

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead Rotary Garden Festival is in full bloom

World Migratory Bird Day lands in the area Saturday

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island town subcommittee to review site plan chapter in code

NORTHFORKER

Look what’s sprouting in Mitchell Park: Greenport Farmers Market launches May 17

SOUTHFORKER

Learn about bartending, have a brew for the bay and see a mother of a comedy special all this weekend!

