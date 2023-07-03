Daily Update: Greenport Village to use AI to combat airbnb rentals; Track stars savor success in state tournament

Greenport Village. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Monday, July 03, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village to use AI to combat Airbnb rentals

Southold, Greenport junior track stars savor success in State tournament

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Dimon Estate seeks expansion on Manor Lane in Jamesport

Venezia Square back on Riverhead Planning Board agenda

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Win-win for players and Shelter Island host: Jeanne Woods has opened her home to two Bucks

Shelter Island Police Department blotter: July 3, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Our July magazine issue covers the Best Of The North Fork

SOUTHFORKER

The shop that love built: It’s all heart at Sylma Cabrera’s Pure Soul

Don’t scream — just run to these Hamptons ice cream shops

WEATHER

There will be a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms today, it will be partly sunny with a high near 87 degrees today, according to the National Weather Service. There is a 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 69 degrees.

