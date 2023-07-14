Daily Update: Mastic man charged in June Greenport murder; Civility holds sway despite contested yacht storage project

Hraklis Morris was removed from court and taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center after collapsing at his arraignment for the murder of a Greenport man. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines for Friday, July 14, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mastic man charged in June Greenport murder

Civility holds sway despite contested yacht storage project

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Rainy forecast postpones tonight’s Alive on 25

New York Marine Rescue Center releases gray seal pup after 10 weeks of rehab

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Little League learning the ‘fundies’ and having fun

Smooth sailing for Shelter Island’s Menantic Yacht Club

NORTHFORKER

Games and grill: Burgercade offers eats and ’80s arcade games in downtown Riverhead

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of July 14

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Bergamotto Blackberry Spritz

Celebrate East End history with the annual East Hampton Antiques & Design Show

WEATHER

There will be a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, it will be mostly cloudy today with a high near 79 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There will be a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight, it will be mostly cloudy with a low around 72 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

