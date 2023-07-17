Daily Update: Soon a new church will rise up in Southold; No break for student athletes
Here are the headlines for Monday, July 17, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Soon, a new church will rise up in Southold
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Wine barrel-aged cider coming to Riverhead Ciderhouse
Editorial: Training, teamwork and dedication saved lives
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Police: Cash reward for tips on Silver Beach burglaries
Shelter Island Library Friday Night Dialogue — Pete Seeger and music at the heart of social change
NORTHFORKER
Borghese Vineyards’ first sparkling rosé is a celebration of the past eight years
SOUTHFORKER
So you wanna surf? The South Fork’s a great place to learn
WEATHER
It will be hazy today with a high near 82 degrees according to the National Weather Service.
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
