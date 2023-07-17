Dallas B. Tuthill, DVM, MD, died June 1, 2023, at age 95, in Sun City Center, Fla.

Dallas was born in Mount Kisco, N.Y., on March 21, 1928.

As a high schooler, he left home to work at his uncle’s dairy farm in Mattituck, on Long Island.

He was inspired to pursue training in veterinary medicine at Cornell University, graduating in 1950. His ROTC training there led to an Army officer commission and assignment to active duty in the United States Forces in Austria.

In 1960, he earned a Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Vienna. He continued his U.S. Army career with tours of duty at Fort Dix, N.J., and Fort Meade, Md., then in Vietnam and Heidelberg, Germany, as well as multiple assignments at Walter Reed Army Medical Center, Washington, D.C.

After 22 years of service, Col. Tuthill retired from the Army and joined a medical clinic in Baltimore, Md. He and his wife, Norma, then moved to Saudi Arabia, where he practiced medicine for six years. They traveled worldwide before returning to the States.

Settling in Sun City Center, Dallas contributed to the community in many ways: through the SCC Men’s Club (president), Man to Man Prostate Cancer Group, Lifeline program (founding member), security patrol, local chapter of the Community Foundation of Tampa Bay (president and board member), and the SCC Charitable Foundation (vice president). He and Norma were instrumental in establishing the Veterans Memorial of SCC.

In his spare time, he continued to enjoy frequent travels with Norma and extensive reading (especially history and biographies)­ — his home library outgrew many bookcases.

He played golf and tennis, attended concerts and plays, and organized adventures for visiting family.

Dallas Tuthill will be remembered as a man of service — to his patients, to his country, and to his community. He leaves behind his loving wife of 40 years, Norma, as well as three children from a previous marriage: Barbara Irby (Jim), Gary Tuthill (Lucy Flint), and Ken Tuthill (Julie); four grandchildren: Casey Tuthill, Gina Tuthill, Jessica Nystrom, and Jack Nystrom; and five great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents, Jay and Blanche Tuthill and his sister Jean Enzian and survived by his sister Rebecca Cameron.

Planning is underway for a military funeral at Arlington National Cemetery.

