Florence J. Buckley, longtime Wading River resident, died on Sunday, July 9, 2023 in Commack, N.Y. She was 86.

Florence was born on May 19, 1937, in Brooklyn, N.Y. to Mary C. (née O’Neill) and William A. Stevens. She was one of four children. She graduated from Amityville High School.

On June 24, 1961, in Amityville, N.Y., she married the love of her life, John F. Buckley Jr., and together they had two children making their home in Wading River.

Florence worked as a key punch operator in the payroll processing department at BOCES in Patchogue, N.Y., for 25 years. She was also a member of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River.

Predeceased by her husband, John; her son Timothy Buckley and his wife, Ruth; and her sister Margaret “Peg” Hermus, and her husband, William, and brother William Stevens; she is survived by her son John Buckley (Sharon) of Lake Ronkonkoma, N.Y.; grandchildren Conor Buckley (Sandra Brenha), Ryan Buckley, Kaitlin Hucks (Justin), Bridget Penney (Corey) and Elizabeth Buckley; brother John Stevens (Denise) of Bellport, N.Y.; and sister-in-law Antoinette Stevens and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

The family will receive friends Wednesday, July 19, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Alexander Rothwell Funeral Home in Wading River. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 20, at St. John the Baptist R.C. Church in Wading River. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

This is a paid notice.