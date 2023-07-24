On July 11, 2023 heaven got a little fuller, and a lot funnier, when James “Jim” Brewer died at age 69. Known for his big personality, quick wit, and dirty jokes, Jim entertained family and friends over the years everywhere he went, spending most of his life on the east end of Long Island and in the Lake George region.

Jim was born alongside his twin brother on Mother’s Day, May 9, 1954, to Chauncey and Gertrude (Ingraham) Brewer of Garden City, N.Y.

He told stories of trouble-making with his siblings and friends in Garden City; antics that ultimately landed him on Shelter Island to complete high school in 1973. He came to love Shelter Island and would regularly return there throughout his life to enjoy the water and spend time with family, especially his youngest brother Paul, his brother Jeff, and his sister Jane (Brewer) Gereghty. Jim is also survived by his oldest brother Billy and is predeceased by his sister Carol (Brewer) Adams.

Jim married Mary (Farrell) Brewer, with whom he raised three children — Jenny, Chris, and Emilee — together in Southold, N.Y. He adored his kids and referred to them regularly as his greatest accomplishment.

Jim ran a painting contracting company and a real estate business under his namesake. After having influenced the color scheme or participating in the sale of many homes on the North Fork of Long Island and after the kids went off to college, moved up to Warrensburg, N.Y. to enjoy the Lake George area and where he would continue to run his painting contractor business through to his retirement. Jim and Mary divorced in 2011, and Jim remained in Warrensburg surrounded by close friends, listening to music, and mixing it up with the community on Main Street.

The role he took most seriously was that of grandfather. “PapaJim” was a steady supplier of good times with his most favorite audience: granddaughters Vivianne, Alexis and Lily.

He was a big presence in the lives of all who knew him. He was creative, foul-mouthed, and gut-bustingly funny. When he would tell a story and refer to himself as Jimmy, you knew the story ranged from heavily embellished to fully fabricated. Always looking for the laugh regardless of the situation, and always successful in his pursuit.

If you’d like to share a joke, listen to some tunes, or raise a glass, family and friends will be celebrating the life of Jim Brewer at Shell Beach on Shelter Island from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, July 30.

This is a paid notice.