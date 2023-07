Kenneth H. Dunaske of Cutchogue died June 30, 2023. He was 80.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 6, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 7, at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Good Counsel R.C. Church in Mattituck.

Interment with U.S. Navy Honors will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.