Margaret Harriet Campbell, a lifelong resident of Greenport, died at home June 30, 2023.

Born May 10, 1934, she was the daughter of John and Beatrice Macaslan.

Mrs. Campbell worked as a certified nurses assistant at San Simeon by the Sound in Greenport for over 25 years.

Everyone loved her homemade cherry cheesecake. Mrs. Campbell loved bowling, playing in the dart league at Triangle Yacht Club and crocheting.

She was predeceased by her husband, Maurice Campbell; her son, Maurice Edward Campbell Jr.; and all of her siblings.

Mrs. Campbell is survived by daughters, Patricia (Maynard) of Mattituck and Maryellen of Greenport; two grandchildren Edward Jason Campbell of Cohoes, N.Y. and Jamie Imre of Pheonix, AZ; and six great-grandchildren.

Horton-Mathie Funeral Home assisted the family.

This is a paid notice.