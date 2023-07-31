Mark E. Begora of Riverhead, formerly of Orient and Greenport, died July 27, 2023, at his home. He was 59.

He was born Feb. 28, 1964, in Greenport, to Frank and Iris (Jacobi) Begora.

He was a graduate of Greenport High School and worked for the village as a sewage treatment plant operator for nine years.

He is survived by his parents and siblings, Scott Begora and Tracey Blasz.

McLaughlin-Heppner Funeral Home is assisting the family with a private cremation.

Memorial donations can be made to East End Hospice or East Marion Fire Department.