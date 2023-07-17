Nancy Marie Smith of Southold, and formerly of Rockville Centre, N.Y. and Valley Stream, N.Y., died Sunday, July 16, 2023. She was 68 years old.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 20, from 4 to 7 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday, July 21, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s R.C. Church in Southold, with Father John Barrett officiating.

Interment will follow at the Cemetery of the Holy Rood in Westbury, N.Y.

Donations to Cerebral Palsy Association of Nassau County, Inc., 380 Washington Ave., Roosevelt, NY 11575, in memory of Nancy’s late daughter Anna Marie Smith would be appreciated.