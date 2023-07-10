Robert Walter Pritchard, a longtime Southold resident, died at home on Wednesday, July 5, 2023. He was 93 years old.

Robert was born on Aug. 11, 1929, in New York City, to Clara H. (née Heilmann) and Robert Pritchard. He was one of three children.

He graduated from John Adams High School. After high school, he joined the United States Army where he served for two years during the Korean Conflict, attaining the rank of Private First Class.

On Sept. 5, 1954, in Queens, N.Y., he married the love of his life, Agnes L. Fuchs. Together they had three children, eventually making their home in Southold.

Prior to Southold, they lived in Centereach, N.Y., from 1954 to 1965.

Robert worked as a lineman for the New York Telephone Company for 25 years. He was also a member of the Griswold-Terry-Glover American Legion Post 803 in Southold.

Robert is survived by his wife Agnes Pritchard; his children, Diane L. Kaczorowski of Jamesport, Laura A. Iorio (Richard) of Manlius, N.Y. and Robert E. Pritchard of Warwick, N.Y.; his grandchildren, Diane Neidhart (Keith), Jason Iorio (Valeska), Justin Iorio (Natalya), Rhiannan Perry (Michael), Miller Pritchard and Zachary Pritchard; his great-grandchildren, Carmen Iorio, Ryan Iorio, Maria Iorio, Olivia Iorio, Antone Iorio and Mylia Iorio; and his brothers, Herb Pritchard of Lynbrook, N.Y. and John “Jack” Pritchard of Milanville, Pa.

The family has chosen to remember Robert’s life privately at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to North Fork Animal Welfare League or East End Hospice.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

