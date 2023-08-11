Daily Update: Orient author explores little known cult; Perseid meteor shower to peak Aug. 13

Many of the characters in Author Alexander Stille’s latest book, “The Sullivanians,” had surprising connections to the East End throughout the 1950s, ’60s and ’70s. (Credit: David Doobinin photo)

Here are the headlines for Friday, August 11, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Orient author explores little known cult

Perseid meteor shower to peak this weekend

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Perseid meteor shower to peak Aug. 13

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Epic North Ferry lines

Army Corps of Engineers passes on project to save Reel Point

NORTHFORKER

Stories from the Garden: The couple that grows together

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of August 11

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: The Pridwin’s High Tea

Wishes on tap: Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. and the Marty Lyons Foundation partner up

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 85 according to the National Weather Service. It will be mostly clear tonight with a low around 66 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.