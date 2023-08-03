Daily Update: Warning letter on short-term rentals distributed in Greenport; Real Estate transfers

Greenport resident John Kramer organized a group of short-term rental homeowners following a June warning letter from the village. (Credit: Chris Francescani)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, August 3, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Warning letter on short-term rentals in Greenport angers and confuses homeowners who rent

Real Estate Transfers: August 3, 2023

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

CDC warns of growing threat from Lone Star ticks

Real Estate Transfers: August 3, 2023

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Island Profile: Amber Brach-Williams, running to make a difference at Town Hall

Shelter Island Reporter Real Estate Transfers: Aug. 3, 2023

NORTHFORKER

No boat, no problem: Here are five ways to get on the water

Our August issue celebrates late summer’s sweet offerings

SOUTHFORKER

Summer of ’69: Lee Krasner and her large-format work, “Portrait in Green,” on exhibit

A multitude of musical moments, shopping for a cause and mental health help fill this weekend’s roster

WEATHER

It will be mostly sunny today with a high near 81 degrees according to the National Weather Service. There is a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms tonight. It will be partly cloudy with a low around 68 degrees.

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

