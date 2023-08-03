Real Estate

Real Estate Transfers: August 3, 2023

By The Suffolk Times

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Vision Inc., June 16, 2023.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• Harry Rubinstein Trust to Jean Monsees, 54 Cedar Street (600-113-2-73) (R) $527,500

• Derek & Larrin Gerard to Route 48 Partners LLC, 195 Church Lane (600-67-1-1) (R) $400,000

• Sadie & Timothy James to SWC Development Corp, 67 Zion Street (600-85-3-53.001) (R) $42,750 

CALVERTON (11933)

• Jillian Cappello to Denise Guido, 21 Laurin Road (600-115.01-1-13) (R) $425,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Ioannis Zoumas to Daniel & Michael Katcher, 3915 Stillwater Avenue (1000-137-1-5.001) (R) $4,250,000

• Rubber Donut LLC to Mazi Holdings LLC, 530 Broadwaters Road (1000-104-10-4) (R) $2,062,500 

• Rimor Development LLC to Stephen & Lorraine Dente, 36 Harvest Pointe Lane (1000-102.01-2-40) (R) $990,000

• Estate of Richard DeMott to 5415 Skunk Lane LLC, 5415 Skunk Lane (1000-138-2-7) (R) $775,000

• James Grathwohl Trust to Robert & Bernard Cichanowicz, 25325 Main Road (1000-109-1-35) (R) $460,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Proteus Properties LLC to Joseph & Linda Sciotto, 605 Gus Drive (1000-38-7-10.019) (R) $2,250,000 

• Joseph R Flotteron to Rachel O’Connor & Christopher Shores, 218 South Street (1001-4-6-11) (R) $890,000

• Vicki Semler to Luigi Racanelli & Michelle Tan-Torres, 516 Madison Avenue (1001-4-1-8) (R) $872,500

• Michelle Lang & Mary Polkiewicz to Vincent D’Allesandro, 1605 Middleton Road (1000-41-2-13.002) (R) $580,000

• Ruth Nelson to Michelle Lang & Mary Polkiewicz, 1605 Middleton Road (1000-41-2-13.002) (R) $50,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Lee Schultheis to James & Colleen Montgo, 372 North Drive (1000-106-6-29) (R) $1,450,000 

• Sag Estates LLC to Kaley Castantine, 1230 New Suffolk Avenue (1000-114-12-12) (R) $825,000

ORIENT (11957)

• 1010 Bight Rd Orient LLC to Mitchell & Lori Keschner, 1010 Bight Road (1000-14-2-20), (R) $3,037,500 

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Victor & Joanna Ott to Mario DiGangi, 120 Promenade Drive (600-46-1-36.004) (R) $630,000 

• Francis & Penni Tloczkowski to Michael & Barbara Haropulos, 3 Haverton Court (600-82.05-3-25) (R) $620,000

• US Bank to Anastasio Reyes & Juan Cazares, 49 Joyce Drive (600-83-1-40) (R) $600,000

• Joseph Raynor to Hermilo Casas, 27 Duryea Street (600-102-4-29) (R) $585,000

• Shirley Crump to BGP Homes Inc, 52 Fanning Street (600-120-1-10.001) (R) $470,000

• Evergreen Homes Construction Corp to Dream Land Builders Inc, Forest Drive (600-85-1-10.068) (V)$390,000

• Norberto Nieves & Silvestra Flores to S & D Owners LLC, 401 Elton Street (600-127-3-1) (R) $390,000

• David Parascandola to Jorge Ramirez & Damaris Martinez, 152 Duryea Street (600-107-1-24.003) (V) $240,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Michael Conforti to Michael & Marjorie Stern, 6 Cove Way (700-18-3-55) (R) $2,750,000 

• Sandra Kamen to Gary Flum & Debra Nimkoff, 17D South Cartwright Road (700-15-4-140.003) (R) $2,350,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• 39 Oak Lane WR LLC to Howard Kneller, 39 Oak Lane (600-25-1-9) (R) $890,000

• Donna Heavy-Costa & Keith Reuter to Andy & Dawn Hernandez, 58 High View Drive (600-49-3-7) (R) $659,000

• Michael & Deana Attanasio to Scott Savoia & Sabrina Goss, 2 Joshua Court (600-75.01-2-1) (R) $655,000

• Laura Glenn-Hershey to Elisabeth & David Zuckerwise, 11 Central Avenue (600-24-2-13) (R) $253,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)

