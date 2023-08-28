Jacquelin “Jackie” A. Mazzaferro, 84, of New Baltimore, Pa., went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Colonial Courtyard, Bedford, Pa.

Jackie was born in Greenport, N.Y., on Oct. 23, 1938, daughter of the late Rodman and Beatrice (Strasser) Webb.

On Oct. 28, 1956, she married her husband, Henry Mazzaferro Jr., who preceded her in death on June 15, 2006.

She is survived by son Timothy Mazzaferro, of Helena, Mont.; daughter-in-law Diana Mazzaferro; sister Cherie Hulse, of Fort Lawn, S.C.; sister Terri Saez, of Bridgeton, N.J.; four grandchildren: Henry Lee, Thomas, Benjamin and Joshua; and seven great-grandchildren. Jackie is preceded in death by son Thomas Mazzaferro and sister Roxie Shepish.

Jacquelin was a member of St. John The Baptist Church.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home, Schellsburg, Pa.

A funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2023 at 11 a.m., at St. John The Baptist Church in New Baltimore, with Father Mark Pattock officiating.

Interment will be at St. Johns Cemetery, New Baltimore.

Online condolences may be expressed at geiselfuneral.com. Arrangements entrusted to Mickle-Geisel Funeral Home in Schellsburg.

