Lifelong Riverhead resident Joseph W. Brush Jr. died at home on Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023. He was 89 years old.

Joe was born in Greenport to Vera V. (née Fanning) and Joseph W. Brush Sr. Raised in Riverhead, he graduated from Riverhead High School. After high school, he attended Alfred State College. In his professional career, Joe worked as a self-employed potato farmer and owned Fanning and Brush Automotive Repair Shop in Riverhead. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and a member of the Sound Avenue Congregational Church in Riverhead.

Predeceased by his son Joseph W. Brush III (and his wife, Kay) and grandson James L. Brush, Joe is survived by his children James F. Brush (Nancy) of Cutchogue and Barbara M. Brush (Anton) of Lewes, Del.; grandchildren Joseph W. Brush IV, Erin Brodarick, Kelly Mahood and Mark VanZevenbergen; and great-grandchildren Raegan, Rory, Dean and Holly.

A private graveside service was held at the Sound Avenue Cemetery in Aquebogue, with the Rev. Gregory Sutterlin officiating.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

