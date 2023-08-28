Patricia ‘Patty’ Gaska 

Patricia Gaska (“Patty”), age 84, resident of Ridge, formerly of Orient and Wantagh, died on Aug. 1, 2023.

Patty worked as an elementary school teacher in Seaford Union Free School District for 28 years and loved every minute of it. She served as vice president of the teacher’s union where she advocated for teachers and students.

In her retirement Patty enjoyed boating, jet skiing, fishing, gardening, cooking, entertaining and traveling. She and her husband Robert spent many years of their retirement snow-birding to the Tampa Bay area where they had a second home. In recent years Patty took up playing bocce. She loved spending time with her family and friends and will be greatly missed by all.

Patricia is survived by her children, Scott H. Bittner and his wife Lorraine of Newport News, Va.; Kerry M. Bittner and his wife Lynn of Clearwater, Fla.; Bobbi Ann Marino of West Sayville; her grandchildren, Sean, Tyler and Maddox; her stepchildren, Jonathan and his wife, Susan; Russell and his wife, Deborah, and their children, Meghan, Blair, Grant and Haley. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 2016.

Visitation was held Aug. 6 at Raynor & D’Andrea Funeral Home in West Sayville. A funeral Mass was celebrated at St. Lawrence R.C. Church in Sayville. Interment followed at St. Agnes Cemetery in Greenport.

