Virginia Hemleb Wachtel

It is with great sorrow that we announce that after a long illness, Virginia Wachtel died June 25, 2023, at her home in East Marion, N.Y. She was 86.

Virginia was born in Queens, N.Y., to Ruth Ames and Edward Hemleb. She graduated from Sewanhaka High School in Floral Park, N.Y., in 1954.

She was married at St. Ann’s R.C. Church in Garden City, N.Y., to Philip Wachtel, whom she met at age 8.

They had four children: Eileen Charters, Donald E. Wachtel (predeceased 2011), Jennifer Smith and Christopher Wachtel.

She is also survived by a twin sister, Camille Timko; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Our sadness and broken hearts can only be partially tempered by our memories of her love, her contagious laugh, her smile and the courageous acceptance of life’s difficulties. Until we meet again, Virginia, we love you.

—Philip and family

