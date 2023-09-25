Sept. 29, 1945 – Sept. 16, 2023

Beverly Ann Kendall died peacefully as she lived in her relatively new home in Riverhead on Sept. 16. Prior to her move she was a longtime resident of Southold. She would have been 78 on Sept. 29. Beverly left Southold after losing her brother John, with whom she lived for more than 20 years. Beverly was a devoted sister and cared for her brother during that time.

Beverly was an articulate, witty, and multi-talented woman. She moved to Southold after living in California and working as an electrical engineer technician for AT&T.

She excelled at everything she was involved in.

A true artist at heart, Beverly was a master quilter, seamstress and jewelry designer and participated in many clubs and activities. She loved music, laughter and cherished her friends.

She was lovingly cared for in her final weeks by both her best friend Lisa Pildes and East End Hospice. She was loved by many and maintained close friendships from childhood. She is survived by her best companion, her Norwich terrier, Fred, whom she adored!

Beverly was a brave soul who requested that rather than a wake and funeral, a celebration of her life be held. This celebration of life will be held on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. in Southold, followed by a luncheon welcoming people to talk about the way that Bev lived her life and to express their love for her as well as sharing a lifetime of memories. She will be dearly missed by many.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold is assisting the family.

This is a paid notice.