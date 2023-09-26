Daily Update: Greenport may delay planned vote on proposed zoning changes
Here are the headlines for Tuesday, September 26, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Greenport may delay planned vote on proposed zoning changes
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Councilman Tim Hubbard seeks support for Calverton moratorium
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Police Department blotter: Sept. 26, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Shop Local: Orient Country Store is a small town shop with worldly gourmet offerings
SOUTHFORKER
Hamptons International Film Festival comes to East Hampton October 5
The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.