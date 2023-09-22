Daily Update: Greenport’s Maritime Festival canceled due to tropical storm

Festivities at 2019’s Maritime Festival. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines for Friday, September 22, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport’s Maritime Festival canceled due to tropical storm

Local teachers’ aide lends a helping hand to Ukrainian families

High school sports round up

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Wading River resident recounts volunteer experience at the Mexican border

High school sports round up

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Suffolk Closeup: Society comes through

NORTHFORKER

Curtain set to rise on North Fork Arts Center in Greenport

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings for the week of September 22

SOUTHFORKER

Southside Sips: Boss Molly Bourbon’s classic Old Fashioned

Hamptons International Film Festival comes to East Hampton October 5

