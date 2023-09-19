Dorothy Boscola (née Hunt) — also known as Dot or Gammy to her many friends and family — died as peacefully as she lived on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023, in Poughkeepsie, N.Y. She was 93 years old.

Dorothy was born on Feb. 4, 1930, to Katherine Chapman and Stewart Hunt, in Huntington, N.Y. After Stewart’s untimely death six years later, Katherine eventually married William Ebert, whom Dorothy loved and admired. When all was said and done, Dorothy had five younger siblings — whole, step, and half. She loved them all dearly.

On Feb. 3, 1951, Dorothy married the love of her life, William “Bill” Boscola, at St. Patrick’s Church in Huntington. She was a devoted, supportive, and cheerful wife, and they spent 43 years in the throes of life together. They raised four children (Anne, David, Sally and Elle), mourned miscarried and stillborn babies, built businesses, carried each other through various changes of fortune, welcomed grandchildren, and through it all were full partners (with Dorothy always keeping the books). They spent most of their married life in Mattituck, N.Y. Bill died in 1995.

But this is really only the beginning of Dorothy’s story. The family she and Bill began grew to include many great-grandchildren and even a great-great-grandchild. Dorothy lived the last two decades of her life in Fishkill, N.Y., down the street from her grandson, Thomas Burns, and his family. Their constant presence and devotion to her — and hers to them — gave her joy and purpose. Many, many others adopted Gammy as theirs through the years, and she was always ready to welcome one more who needed to feel a mother or grandmother’s love (or could just use an encouraging card with some newspaper clippings). When people marveled at her seemingly endless ability to love people, new or established in her life, Gammy would credit her “elastic heart” — that heart that stretched to hold so many.

Dorothy will be remembered for her love of tea and lively conversation, her sharp intellect and charming sense of humor. She was a lifelong Catholic and disciple of Christ. Her unwavering faith, cheerful disposition, optimistic perspective, and encompassing love are an inspiration and a challenge to all who knew her. Gammy was contented with living a simple life, accented with her homemade decorations and cards and enriched by her relationships — but her impact is anything but simple or small. Gammy leaves a legacy of light, laughter, unconditional love, and faith. May we all be more like her!

Dorothy is survived by her children, Anne Stockton, Sally Burns, David (Donna) Boscola and Elle (Bradford) Wilson; eight grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson; her sisters, Frances Ebert, Suzanne Skeels and Allison Russo; and her many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, William Boscola; her grandson, David Boscola; her brothers, William Hunt and Daniel Ebert; and many others whom she loved.

Calling hours will be held at McHoul Funeral Home of Fishkill, Inc., at 1089 Main St., in Fishkill, on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 22, 2023, at St. Mary, Mother of the Church, 106 Jackson St., Fishkill. Interment will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, at Sacred Heart Cemetery, 3494 Depot Lane, Cutchogue, N.Y.

