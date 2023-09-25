Gary L. Prindle, 81, of Main Street, Montandon, Pa., passed away on Sept. 6, 2023, at his home.

Gary was born in New Lisbon, N.Y., on Nov. 8, 1941, the son of the late Frank T. and Beula M. (Carvin) Prindle.

He was married on Feb. 1, 1967, to the former Judith A. Hathaway, who survives.

Gary graduated from Greenport High School in Greenport, N.Y., and he served in the Army during the Vietnam War. Gary worked as a motor transport operator for over 50 years and retired from the Hy-Line North America poultry farm in Milton, Pa.

Gary lived his Christian faith by example. He was a kind and gentle man who never knew a stranger. He gave generously and selflessly to others, expecting nothing in return. Gary’s gentle, loving spirit and his chocolate chip cookies will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Judith; four daughters, Teresa M. Prindle Gomez of Montandon, ; Laura J. Prindle and partner John P. Barrows of Muncy, Pa.; Cindy A. Prindle Christman and husband, Roderick, of New York; and Joni D. Prindle and partner Karl Forste of New York; a brother, Michael Prindle and wife, Jana, of New Suffolk, N.Y.; a sister, Marie Brink of New Berlin, N.Y.; nine grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Gary was preceded in death by a son, Frank William Prindle.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family.

