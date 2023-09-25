Steven Sponza, owner of Wego Fishing Bait & Tackle, passed on Sept. 23, 2023.

He is survived by his wife, Liz, and two daughters, Maggie and Rita Stathis; siblings Maria, Richard, Anthony, Frank and his wife, Amy. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, and one great-nephew. He will be dearly missed by his best buddies, Lucky and Rocky. He was a friend to all who knew him and he will be greatly missed. A true salty dog.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 26, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Southold. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Saint Patrick’s R.C. Cemetery in Southold.

In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of one’s choice would be appreciated.

