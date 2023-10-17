Carol Ann Lisowy of Miller Place, blessed with 83 years, entered into eternal rest Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, surrounded with the love of her family at home, her children, daughter-in-love and grandchildren by her side.

Born Nov. 14, 1939, beloved only child to Theresa (Todaro) and Anthony Mogavero. She was born, raised, and grew up in the Bronx, N.Y. with, as she would say, “the best of times with the greatest memories.” She attended Catholic school from early elementary all throughout high school at St. Raymond’s, Sacred Heart of Mary Academy, and Marimount. She kept and cherished her closest childhood friends of 70-plus years, sharing all things happy, sad, big, small and in between, throughout her entire life. Her very first job, at the age of 15, was at Conti’s Bake Shop on Morris Park Avenue, where she fondly remembered happily going home with a box of the day’s remaining delicious pastries. It was a special treat for her to also return later in life as a grandmother after day trips to the zoo. As a young adult she worked for IBM near Rockefeller Plaza before meeting her future husband.

On Nov. 7, 1964, Carol married the love of her life, William J. Lisowy, at Saint Raymond’s Church in the Bronx. Together they had four children.

Carol was a stay-at-home mom and her life focus was always devoted to her family, her lifelong friends and her unwavering faith. She expressed her language of love best through food; her passion was cooking for all those she knew and loved. She was an active member of her beloved parish, Saint Louis de Montfort Church in Sound Beach, N.Y., since it began back in 1971. She loved attending weekly Mass, her ladies’ prayer groups and the family of friends she made over the years there. She also served as a Eucharistic minister.

Predeceased by her husband, William, and their daughter Mary; Carol is survived by her children Michael Lisowy (Renée) of Mattituck, Barbara Ann Lisowy of New Suffolk and Robert “Bobby” Lisowy of New Suffolk; and grandchildren Joseph Lisowy, Kristen Lisowy, Jonathan Lisowy and Jenna Lisowy.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, Oct. 18, from 6 to 9 p.m. at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck. The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at St. Louis de Montfort R.C. Church in Sound Beach, N.Y. with Father Frank Pizzarelli officiating. Interment will follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale, N.Y., where Carol will be laid to rest with her husband, William, who passed in 2010.

In lieu of flowers, donations to East End Hospice, P.O. Box 1048, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978 would be appreciated.

