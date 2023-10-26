Daily Update: Fatal 2015 limo crash yields $6.1M settlement

The four young women who lost their lives in the July 18, 2015 crash: (from left: Amy Grabina, Lauren Baruch, Stephanie Belli and Brittney Schulman)

Here are the headlines for Thursday, October 26, 2023.

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Fatal 2015 limo crash yields $6.1M settlement

Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Southold Town Trustee, Assessor and Receiver of Taxes

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead school superintendent resigns amid district turmoil

Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Town Justice, Receiver of Taxes and Assessor

SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER

Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events: Oct. 26, 2023

NORTHFORKER

Peconic Land Trust welcomes its newest conservation venture in Mattituck

Follow the glow of candlelight to RG|NY for its second annual Dia de los Muertos celebration

SOUTHFORKER

Pick the perfect pumpkin, to decorate or to eat

It’s about more than just the spooky stuff this weekend on the South Fork

The daily update is a briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork and Shelter Island.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox every weekday by subscribing to our newsletter.