Daily Update: Fatal 2015 limo crash yields $6.1M settlement

Here are the headlines for Thursday, October 26, 2023.
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Fatal 2015 limo crash yields $6.1M settlement
Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Southold Town Trustee, Assessor and Receiver of Taxes
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Riverhead school superintendent resigns amid district turmoil
Election Guide 2023: Meet the candidates for Town Justice, Receiver of Taxes and Assessor
SHELTER ISLAND REPORTER
Shelter Island Reporter Calendar of events: Oct. 26, 2023
NORTHFORKER
Peconic Land Trust welcomes its newest conservation venture in Mattituck
Follow the glow of candlelight to RG|NY for its second annual Dia de los Muertos celebration
SOUTHFORKER
Pick the perfect pumpkin, to decorate or to eat
It’s about more than just the spooky stuff this weekend on the South Fork
